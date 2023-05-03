Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $65.20, up 1.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.77 and dropped to $64.555 before settling in for the closing price of $65.43. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has traded in a range of $40.40-$72.27.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.50%. With a float of $57.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +7.76, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 175,560. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $58.52, taking the stock ownership to the 610 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to -3.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.33 in the near term. At $68.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.13 billion has total of 61,947K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,827 M in contrast with the sum of 102,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 549,790 K and last quarter income was 53,090 K.

