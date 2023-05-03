Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 14,289 M

On May 02, 2023, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) opened at $91.81, lower -1.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.935 and dropped to $89.63 before settling in for the closing price of $92.18. Price fluctuations for OMC have ranged from $61.31 to $96.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.30% at the time writing. With a float of $197.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74200 workers is very important to gauge.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 152,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,700 shares at a rate of $89.75, taking the stock ownership to the 9,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 100,000 for $93.84, making the entire transaction worth $9,384,000. This insider now owns 328,448 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

The latest stats from [Omnicom Group Inc., OMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was superior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.17. The third major resistance level sits at $94.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.50.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

There are currently 199,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,289 M according to its annual income of 1,317 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,443 M and its income totaled 227,500 K.