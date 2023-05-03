Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) posted a -2.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $32.73, down -3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.73 and dropped to $31.665 before settling in for the closing price of $32.91. Over the past 52 weeks, PBA has traded in a range of $29.59-$42.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.00%. With a float of $549.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.07, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +24.61.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.54% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.45 in the near term. At $33.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.32.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.49 billion has total of 550,372K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,230 M in contrast with the sum of 2,285 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,279 M and last quarter income was 176,780 K.