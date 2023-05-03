Planet Labs PBC (PL) volume exceeds 1.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 02, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) trading session started at the price of $4.03, that was -2.24% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.8825 before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. A 52-week range for PL has been $3.29 – $7.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.10%. With a float of $262.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

In an organization with 930 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 4,100. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 939,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $3,840. This insider now owns 942,212 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.98. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.04. Second resistance stands at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 274,967K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.05 billion. As of now, sales total 191,260 K while income totals -161,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 52,980 K while its last quarter net income were -37,840 K.