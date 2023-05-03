Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.74, plunging -2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.87 and dropped to $26.93 before settling in for the closing price of $27.98. Within the past 52 weeks, PRVA’s price has moved between $17.99 and $44.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.80%. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 30,856. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 1,102 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 97,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 18,153 for $25.14, making the entire transaction worth $456,366. This insider now owns 5,718,012 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Looking closely at Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.97. However, in the short run, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.78. Second resistance stands at $28.30. The third major resistance level sits at $28.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.90.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.08 billion based on 114,997K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,357 M and income totals -8,590 K. The company made 364,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.