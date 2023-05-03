Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 565,690 K

On May 02, 2023, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) opened at $7.86, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.435 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. Price fluctuations for METC have ranged from $7.81 to $18.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 56.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 189.00% at the time writing. With a float of $24.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 725 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.66, operating margin of +26.58, and the pretax margin is +25.84.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 49,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 30,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $11.66, making the entire transaction worth $58,300. This insider now owns 35,439 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +20.51 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.23% during the next five years compared to 52.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC)

The latest stats from [Ramaco Resources Inc., METC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was inferior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.11. The third major resistance level sits at $8.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.89.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

There are currently 44,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 340.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 565,690 K according to its annual income of 116,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,230 K and its income totaled 14,390 K.