Recent developments with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $77.09, down -2.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.09 and dropped to $74.97 before settling in for the closing price of $77.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has traded in a range of $70.02-$98.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 10.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.30%. With a float of $542.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 42000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.90, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is +5.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,449,907. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 26,197 shares at a rate of $93.52, taking the stock ownership to the 284,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 26,198 for $92.64, making the entire transaction worth $2,426,921. This insider now owns 284,987 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 18.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.75 in the near term. At $77.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.74. The third support level lies at $72.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.09 billion has total of 544,635K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,556 M in contrast with the sum of 4,340 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,072 M and last quarter income was 1,170 M.