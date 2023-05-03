Recent developments with Five9 Inc. (FIVN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.73 cents.

May 02, 2023, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) trading session started at the price of $65.99, that was -8.19% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.77 and dropped to $60.57 before settling in for the closing price of $66.07. A 52-week range for FIVN has been $46.61 – $120.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 31.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.40%. With a float of $69.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2380 workers is very important to gauge.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Five9 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Five9 Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 712,315. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $71.23, taking the stock ownership to the 97,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for $70.08, making the entire transaction worth $175,200. This insider now owns 107,303 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.06% during the next five years compared to -44.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 113.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

The latest stats from [Five9 Inc., FIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.87. The third major resistance level sits at $70.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.47. The third support level lies at $52.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

There are 71,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.15 billion. As of now, sales total 778,850 K while income totals -94,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 208,350 K while its last quarter net income were -13,650 K.