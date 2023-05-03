Recent developments with Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $101.87, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.29 and dropped to $99.1125 before settling in for the closing price of $102.52. Within the past 52 weeks, GNRC’s price has moved between $86.29 and $299.85.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.80%. With a float of $59.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +12.43, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 547,400. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $109.48, taking the stock ownership to the 627,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 45,207 for $119.37, making the entire transaction worth $5,396,367. This insider now owns 615,269 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.76) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.36 in the near term. At $105.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.56. The third support level lies at $96.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.20 billion based on 61,887K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,565 M and income totals 399,500 K. The company made 1,049 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.