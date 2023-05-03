Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) stock priced at $16.54, down -1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.63 and dropped to $15.995 before settling in for the closing price of $16.70. IRT’s price has ranged from $14.55 to $26.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 31.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.40%. With a float of $222.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 923 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.59, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +19.20.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 287,483. In this transaction Chair of Board & CEO of this company sold 16,656 shares at a rate of $17.26, taking the stock ownership to the 567,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chair of Board & CEO sold 155,830 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,686,509. This insider now owns 583,865 shares in total.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.65 while generating a return on equity of 3.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 116.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

The latest stats from [Independence Realty Trust Inc., IRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.14 million was superior to 2.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.00. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.73. The third support level lies at $15.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.66 billion, the company has a total of 224,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 628,530 K while annual income is 117,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 161,370 K while its latest quarter income was 8,650 K.

