Recent developments with Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.67 cents.

May 02, 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) trading session started at the price of $468.38, that was -2.25% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $468.53 and dropped to $457.25 before settling in for the closing price of $469.43. A 52-week range for LMT has been $373.67 – $508.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.80%. With a float of $254.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 116000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.78, operating margin of +13.20, and the pretax margin is +10.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 1,173,593. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,391 shares at a rate of $490.84, taking the stock ownership to the 12,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 506 for $495.17, making the entire transaction worth $250,556. This insider now owns 2,830 shares in total.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.06) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.89% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.89, a number that is poised to hit 6.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.24.

During the past 100 days, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $478.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $455.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $465.86 in the near term. At $472.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $477.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $454.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $450.28. The third support level lies at $443.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Key Stats

There are 253,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 116.93 billion. As of now, sales total 65,984 M while income totals 5,732 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,126 M while its last quarter net income were 1,689 M.