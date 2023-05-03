Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.69 cents.

Analyst Insights

On May 02, 2023, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) opened at $55.08, lower -5.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.08 and dropped to $51.85 before settling in for the closing price of $55.21. Price fluctuations for NFG have ranged from $53.94 to $75.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2132 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.19, operating margin of +54.89, and the pretax margin is +22.25.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of National Fuel Gas Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 97,306. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,995 shares.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.75) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 29.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.90% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

The latest stats from [National Fuel Gas Company, NFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.19. The third major resistance level sits at $57.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.73. The third support level lies at $47.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Key Stats

There are currently 91,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,186 M according to its annual income of 566,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,860 K and its income totaled 169,690 K.

