Recent developments with Valley National Bancorp (VLY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

On May 01, 2023, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) opened at $8.86, lower -19.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.02 and dropped to $7.44 before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. Price fluctuations for VLY have ranged from $7.91 to $13.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $499.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.59 million.

In an organization with 3826 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 47,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 542,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $10.29, making the entire transaction worth $514,500. This insider now owns 105,000 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.02 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.76 million. That was better than the volume of 4.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. However, in the short run, Valley National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.55. Second resistance stands at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. The third support level lies at $5.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

There are currently 507,749K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,183 M according to its annual income of 568,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 699,350 K and its income totaled 177,590 K.