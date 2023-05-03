Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) last year’s performance of 3.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 02, 2023, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) opened at $56.93, lower -2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.03 and dropped to $55.73 before settling in for the closing price of $57.21. Price fluctuations for RBA have ranged from $47.72 to $71.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 109.60% at the time writing. With a float of $110.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.60, operating margin of +18.46, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 14.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 215,915. In this transaction Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $61.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Customer Advoc. Officer sold 2,100 for $61.73, making the entire transaction worth $129,633. This insider now owns 20,764 shares in total.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 32.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Looking closely at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.14. However, in the short run, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.81. Second resistance stands at $57.57. The third major resistance level sits at $58.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Key Stats

There are currently 111,185K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,734 M according to its annual income of 319,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 443,860 K and its income totaled 45,290 K.