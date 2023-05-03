ROST (Ross Stores Inc.) dropped -0.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 02, 2023, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) opened at $105.38, lower -0.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.38 and dropped to $102.73 before settling in for the closing price of $105.75. Price fluctuations for ROST have ranged from $69.24 to $122.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $338.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.75 million.

The firm has a total of 101000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.40, operating margin of +10.65, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ross Stores Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 1,295,457. In this transaction PRES., CHIEF CAPABILITY OFCR of this company sold 12,221 shares at a rate of $106.00, taking the stock ownership to the 96,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER sold 3,297 for $104.73, making the entire transaction worth $345,288. This insider now owns 23,148 shares in total.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 36.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ross Stores Inc., ROST], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) raw stochastic average was set at 22.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.94. The third major resistance level sits at $108.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.56.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Key Stats

There are currently 342,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,696 M according to its annual income of 1,512 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,214 M and its income totaled 447,040 K.