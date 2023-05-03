Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 20 Days SMA touches -10.57%: The odds favor the bear

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $21.90, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.90 and dropped to $20.87 before settling in for the closing price of $22.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SASR has traded in a range of $21.77-$42.70.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.20%. With a float of $43.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.65 million.

The firm has a total of 1134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 96,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $38.43, taking the stock ownership to the 96,331 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s (SASR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., SASR], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s (SASR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.36. The third major resistance level sits at $22.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.74.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 946.01 million has total of 44,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 582,690 K in contrast with the sum of 166,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,300 K and last quarter income was 51,250 K.