SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 20 Days SMA touches -4.71%: The odds favor the bear

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $256.41, down -5.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $257.30 and dropped to $246.38 before settling in for the closing price of $261.04. Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has traded in a range of $236.20-$356.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 97.40%. With a float of $106.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.89, operating margin of +37.78, and the pretax margin is +19.97.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of SBA Communications Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,919,750. In this transaction EVP – Operations of this company sold 8,213 shares at a rate of $355.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP – Site Leasing sold 16,464 for $350.38, making the entire transaction worth $5,768,721. This insider now owns 21,785 shares in total.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +17.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

Looking closely at SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.74.

During the past 100 days, SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $256.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $287.81. However, in the short run, SBA Communications Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $254.07. Second resistance stands at $261.14. The third major resistance level sits at $264.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $232.23.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.34 billion has total of 108,039K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,633 M in contrast with the sum of 461,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 686,090 K and last quarter income was 104,010 K.