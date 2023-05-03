SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,731 M

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.50, plunging -2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.915 and dropped to $52.35 before settling in for the closing price of $55.09. Within the past 52 weeks, SEAS’s price has moved between $40.01 and $69.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.50%. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +30.81, and the pretax margin is +22.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 222,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $55.73, taking the stock ownership to the 165,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s insider sold 2,713 for $55.73, making the entire transaction worth $151,195. This insider now owns 13,391 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.73) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.07% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.06 in the near term. At $56.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.39 billion based on 63,919K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,731 M and income totals 291,190 K. The company made 390,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 49,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.