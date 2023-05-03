Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is 3.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) stock priced at $0.62, up 0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.635 and dropped to $0.6007 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. SKLZ’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.10%. With a float of $288.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 240 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 836,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 8,956,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $11,310. This insider now owns 29,290 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Skillz Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 30.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9513. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6408 in the near term. At $0.6550, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6751. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6065, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5864. The third support level lies at $0.5722 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 262.27 million, the company has a total of 422,551K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 269,710 K while annual income is -438,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,680 K while its latest quarter income was -151,600 K.