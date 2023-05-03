SLCA (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.) dropped -7.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 02, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $12.75, lower -7.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.81 and dropped to $11.90 before settling in for the closing price of $13.02. Price fluctuations for SLCA have ranged from $9.47 to $19.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 321.70% at the time writing. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2013 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.59 in the near term. At $13.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.77.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are currently 77,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 860.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,525 M according to its annual income of 78,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 442,240 K and its income totaled 44,650 K.