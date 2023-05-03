Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.57 million

On May 02, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) opened at $0.6054, higher 7.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.591 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for SPRU have ranged from $0.55 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -294.60% at the time writing. With a float of $94.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.69 million.

The firm has a total of 318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of -258.14, and the pretax margin is -227.12.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 53,707. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,496 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 678,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 59,883 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $44,673. This insider now owns 744,128 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -232.04 while generating a return on equity of -16.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spruce Power Holding Corporation, SPRU], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 9.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0128. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6879. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7284. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7769. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5504. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5099.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are currently 147,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,190 K according to its annual income of -93,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,060 K and its income totaled -43,150 K.