Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) 20 Days SMA touches -3.53%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

May 02, 2023, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) trading session started at the price of $20.86, that was -5.94% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.87 and dropped to $19.65 before settling in for the closing price of $21.04. A 52-week range for SNDX has been $13.27 – $29.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,032,237. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,855 shares at a rate of $19.53, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President, Head of R&D sold 52,854 for $22.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,190,674. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.65) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.56 in the near term. At $21.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.12.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

There are 68,495K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -149,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -39,194 K.

