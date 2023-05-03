T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is expecting -8.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $110.82, down -4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.185 and dropped to $104.54 before settling in for the closing price of $111.31. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $93.53-$135.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.90%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7868 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,370,749. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,969 shares at a rate of $114.52, taking the stock ownership to the 129,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Vice President sold 14,154 for $116.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,652,130. This insider now owns 70,319 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.7) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Looking closely at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.90.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.49 billion has total of 224,514K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,488 M in contrast with the sum of 1,558 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,524 M and last quarter income was 266,000 K.