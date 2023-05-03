TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) posted a -28.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 02, 2023, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was -5.36% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $0.9427 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. A 52-week range for TCBP has been $1.02 – $78.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -148.70%. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.17 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Looking closely at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5761, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6104. However, in the short run, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1724. Second resistance stands at $1.2849. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3997. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9451, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8303. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7178.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

There are 950K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.77 million. As of now, sales total 2,720 K while income totals -18,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 495 K while its last quarter net income were -3,900 K.