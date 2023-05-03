Telefonica S.A. (TEF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.04% last month.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.44, plunging -2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $4.385 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. Within the past 52 weeks, TEF’s price has moved between $3.10 and $5.22.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.20%. With a float of $5.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.70 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103651 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +6.86.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to -8.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35 and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 89.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. The third support level lies at $4.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.57 billion based on 5,775,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,137 M and income totals 2,119 M. The company made 10,475 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 522,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.