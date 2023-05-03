Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.83%

May 02, 2023, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) trading session started at the price of $36.05, that was -4.87% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.06 and dropped to $34.45 before settling in for the closing price of $36.34. A 52-week range for TENB has been $28.80 – $57.21.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 29.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -88.80%. With a float of $110.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.34, operating margin of -9.54, and the pretax margin is -12.48.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 121,147. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,320 shares at a rate of $36.49, taking the stock ownership to the 2,602 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 18,034 for $47.62, making the entire transaction worth $858,779. This insider now owns 204,257 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

The latest stats from [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was superior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.64. The third major resistance level sits at $37.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.42. The third support level lies at $32.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

There are 113,648K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.92 billion. As of now, sales total 683,190 K while income totals -92,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,840 K while its last quarter net income were -25,100 K.