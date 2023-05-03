Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) with a beta value of 2.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 02, 2023, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) trading session started at the price of $71.54, that was -3.31% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.49 and dropped to $69.675 before settling in for the closing price of $72.28. A 52-week range for THC has been $36.69 – $76.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.00%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

The firm has a total of 75776 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenet Healthcare Corporation, THC], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.50. The third major resistance level sits at $74.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.07.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

There are 103,430K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.09 billion. As of now, sales total 19,174 M while income totals 411,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,021 M while its last quarter net income were 143,000 K.