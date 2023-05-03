Search
TGNA (TEGNA Inc.) dropped -3.48 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $17.21, down -3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.21 and dropped to $16.65 before settling in for the closing price of $17.26. Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has traded in a range of $15.09-$22.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.90%. With a float of $221.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.67, operating margin of +30.82, and the pretax margin is +25.42.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of TEGNA Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +19.21 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TEGNA Inc.’s (TGNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Looking closely at TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, TEGNA Inc.’s (TGNA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.69. However, in the short run, TEGNA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.03. Second resistance stands at $17.40. The third major resistance level sits at $17.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.91.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.71 billion has total of 223,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,279 M in contrast with the sum of 630,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 917,130 K and last quarter income was 218,600 K.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,588 M

Steve Mayer -
On May 02, 2023, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) opened at $116.01, higher 3.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) market cap hits 10.01 billion

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) stock priced at $85.22, down -1.45% from the previous...
Read more

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.54% last month.

Sana Meer -
Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $310.37, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

