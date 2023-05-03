The Timken Company (TKR) is -3.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.00, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.77 and dropped to $75.185 before settling in for the closing price of $77.43. Within the past 52 weeks, TKR’s price has moved between $50.85 and $89.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.50%. With a float of $63.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19404 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.65, operating margin of +14.56, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Tools & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Timken Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 2,135,581. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,841 shares at a rate of $85.97, taking the stock ownership to the 383,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President and CEO sold 23,859 for $85.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,039,944. This insider now owns 383,082 shares in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +9.06 while generating a return on equity of 17.86.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Timken Company (TKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

The latest stats from [The Timken Company, TKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, The Timken Company’s (TKR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.31. The third major resistance level sits at $80.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.14. The third support level lies at $73.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.58 billion based on 72,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,497 M and income totals 407,400 K. The company made 1,082 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.