Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.27%

May 02, 2023, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) trading session started at the price of $63.11, that was -0.36% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.28 and dropped to $61.70 before settling in for the closing price of $63.17. A 52-week range for TOL has been $39.53 – $64.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.60%. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.40 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.20, operating margin of +14.68, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Toll Brothers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 299,682. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $59.94, taking the stock ownership to the 131,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,980 for $60.13, making the entire transaction worth $179,202. This insider now owns 8,284 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 22.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.21. However, in the short run, Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.58. Second resistance stands at $64.22. The third major resistance level sits at $65.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.06. The third support level lies at $60.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

There are 110,733K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.87 billion. As of now, sales total 10,276 M while income totals 1,287 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,780 M while its last quarter net income were 191,530 K.