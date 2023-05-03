Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.94% last month.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $238.60, soaring 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $242.15 and dropped to $235.895 before settling in for the closing price of $238.95. Within the past 52 weeks, TSCO’s price has moved between $166.49 and $251.17.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.80%. With a float of $109.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +9.89.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 333,750. In this transaction EVP Supply Chain of this company sold 1,335 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,886 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP Chief HR Officer sold 1,700 for $237.57, making the entire transaction worth $403,867. This insider now owns 8,051 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 53.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.71% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 337.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.18.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $215.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $244.10 in the near term. At $246.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $250.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $237.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $233.74. The third support level lies at $231.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.67 billion based on 109,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,205 M and income totals 1,089 M. The company made 3,299 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 183,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.