Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) kicked off at the price of $42.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $43.73, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.73 and dropped to $41.6775 before settling in for the closing price of $44.03. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has traded in a range of $33.36-$73.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.10%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.16 million.

The firm has a total of 1311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 175,615. In this transaction EVP and Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,881 shares at a rate of $45.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 3,755 for $45.26, making the entire transaction worth $169,951. This insider now owns 80,174 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$2.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.12, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., RARE], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.69. The third major resistance level sits at $45.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.90 billion has total of 70,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 363,330 K in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,350 K and last quarter income was -151,830 K.