Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) last year’s performance of 7.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 02, 2023, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) trading session started at the price of $2.87, that was -1.77% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.875 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. A 52-week range for UGP has been $2.13 – $3.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 12.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.60%. With a float of $751.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9920 employees.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -0.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Looking closely at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 70.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.59.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

There are 1,115,173K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.08 billion. As of now, sales total 27,822 M while income totals 348,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,801 M while its last quarter net income were 156,290 K.