Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) 20 Days SMA touches -8.05%: The odds favor the bear

May 02, 2023, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) trading session started at the price of $33.20, that was 0.33% jump from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.675 and dropped to $32.5401 before settling in for the closing price of $33.42. A 52-week range for HCC has been $24.91 – $42.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 322.80%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

The firm has a total of 412 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.95, operating margin of +48.14, and the pretax margin is +45.04.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 97.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $289,000. This insider now owns 6,545 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.52) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of +36.88 while generating a return on equity of 55.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.40, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Warrior Met Coal Inc., HCC], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.38. The third major resistance level sits at $35.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.69.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

There are 51,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.72 billion. As of now, sales total 1,739 M while income totals 641,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 344,750 K while its last quarter net income were 99,650 K.