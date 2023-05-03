World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) kicked off at the price of $105.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 02, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) opened at $108.14, lower -2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.50 and dropped to $105.69 before settling in for the closing price of $108.47. Price fluctuations for WWE have ranged from $55.09 to $110.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.20% at the time writing. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.41 million.

The firm has a total of 890 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +24.20, and the pretax margin is +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 121.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 89.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.45. The third major resistance level sits at $110.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

There are currently 74,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,292 M according to its annual income of 195,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 325,300 K and its income totaled 38,830 K.