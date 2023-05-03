Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) average volume reaches $1.82M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 02, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) was -9.02% drop from the previous session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for YSG has been $0.39 – $2.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.60%. With a float of $476.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $588.47 million.

The firm has a total of 1837 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yatsen Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2969. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9913. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0547. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0993. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8387. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7753.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are 392,419K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 423.75 million. As of now, sales total 537,340 K while income totals -118,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,090 K while its last quarter net income were -3,630 K.