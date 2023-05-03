Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) 20 Days SMA touches 24.85%: The odds favor the bear

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.40, soaring 12.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, TKLF’s price has moved between $0.94 and $2.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.70%. With a float of $4.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.10, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.39.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is 88.45%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +1.43 while generating a return on equity of 9.75.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 99580.0, its volume of 0.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s (TKLF) raw stochastic average was set at 88.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1814, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3594. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7300 in the near term. At $1.8600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1300.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.76 million based on 36,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 228,440 K and income totals 3,270 K.