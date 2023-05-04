Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.37 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 4.53% at $54.00. During the day, the stock rose to $55.70 and sunk to $52.00 before settling in for the price of $51.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXG posted a 52-week range of $23.81-$56.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 48.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -176.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1243 employees. It has generated 415,454 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,548. The stock had 5.45 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.75, operating margin was -31.71 and Pretax Margin of -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. 10x Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 53.82, making the entire transaction reach 107,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 897,792. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 for 48.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 863,405 in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -176.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.82.

In the same vein, TXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.28.

Raw Stochastic average of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.02% that was lower than 58.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) latest performance of 11.10% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 11.10% to $7.71. During the day,...
Read more

Equity Residential (EQR) recent quarterly performance of -2.61% is not showing the real picture

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.13% to...
Read more

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -4.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) flaunted slowness of -0.79% at $111.50, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.