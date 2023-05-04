8×8 Inc. (EGHT) last month performance of -34.07% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 03, 2023, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) started slowly as it slid -2.54% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $2.825 and sunk to $2.685 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $2.76-$9.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 20.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.45.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. 8×8 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 105.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17, this organization’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 7,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 748,308. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 697 for 3.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 290,899 in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

8×8 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.54.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [8×8 Inc., EGHT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.62 million was better the volume of 1.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.56% that was lower than 74.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.