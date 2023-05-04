A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Albemarle Corporation (ALB) as it 5-day change was -4.58%

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) flaunted slowness of -0.28% at $172.91, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $182.38 and sunk to $172.69 before settling in for the price of $173.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $171.82-$334.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $215.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $251.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7400 employees. It has generated 989,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 363,489. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Albemarle Corporation industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 5,700 shares at the rate of 251.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,432,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,503. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for 255.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,539. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,203 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $8.28) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.50% and is forecasted to reach 25.53 in the upcoming year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.58, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.05.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.82, a figure that is expected to reach 7.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Albemarle Corporation, ALB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.44% While, its Average True Range was 8.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.23% that was higher than 48.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.