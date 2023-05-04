Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Denbury Inc. (DEN) as it 5-day change was -4.07%

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.06% to $87.00. During the day, the stock rose to $89.25 and sunk to $86.71 before settling in for the price of $89.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEN posted a 52-week range of $56.59-$104.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 8.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 157.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 748.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 765 workers. It has generated 2,227,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 627,660. The stock had 10.20 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.18, operating margin was +43.64 and Pretax Margin of +32.56.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Denbury Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 108.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Vice President and CAO sold 618 shares at the rate of 78.85, making the entire transaction reach 48,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,443.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.17 while generating a return on equity of 35.99.

Denbury Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 748.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 157.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.17.

In the same vein, DEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Denbury Inc., DEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.27% that was lower than 33.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) last month performance of 65.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Sana Meer -
Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 14.16% to $5.24. During...
Read more

The key reasons why 3M Company (MMM) is -33.51% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15% to...
Read more

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) latest performance of 0.03% is not what was on cards

Steve Mayer -
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) established initial surge of 0.03% at $63.69, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

