A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) as it 5-day change was -0.11%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.42% to $109.33. During the day, the stock rose to $112.08 and sunk to $108.47 before settling in for the price of $113.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $50.20-$117.86.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -9.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.59.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CEO sold 10,901 shares at the rate of 103.26, making the entire transaction reach 1,125,637 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 255,781. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for 108.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 432,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,970 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.19.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.43 million was inferior to the volume of 2.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.10% While, its Average True Range was 3.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.40% that was lower than 32.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.