Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) set off with pace as it heaved 8.90% to $3.55. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $3.24 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARAY posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$3.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $321.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1044 employees. It has generated 411,790 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,122. The stock had 4.73 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.21, operating margin was +1.90 and Pretax Margin of -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Accuray Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Senior VP Global Operations sold 11,977 shares at the rate of 2.89, making the entire transaction reach 34,614 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 510,616. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,053 for 2.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,229. This particular insider is now the holder of 408,492 in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 189.26.

In the same vein, ARAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.60% that was higher than 59.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.