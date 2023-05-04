Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) went up 2.77% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on May 03, 2023, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.77% to $9.26. During the day, the stock rose to $9.86 and sunk to $8.9801 before settling in for the price of $9.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $8.62-$40.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $293.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2552 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 528,719 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -277,201. The stock had 10.64 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.30, operating margin was -43.88 and Pretax Margin of -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,286 shares at the rate of 11.15, making the entire transaction reach 192,711 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 17,287 for 12.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 220,673. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,286 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.09 million was lower the volume of 17.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.33% that was lower than 100.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.