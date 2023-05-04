Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $614.13K

As on May 03, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.48% to $45.02. During the day, the stock rose to $45.88 and sunk to $43.72 before settling in for the price of $43.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKRO posted a 52-week range of $7.52-$54.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.14.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 108.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s President & CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 45.07, making the entire transaction reach 1,126,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 409,293. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for 37.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 948,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 369,293 in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in the upcoming year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97.

In the same vein, AKRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akero Therapeutics Inc., AKRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.77% that was lower than 63.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.