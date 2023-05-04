Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) last month volatility was 1.04%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on May 03, 2023, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) started slowly as it slid -0.71% to $20.85. During the day, the stock rose to $21.11 and sunk to $20.83 before settling in for the price of $21.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $18.28-$23.96.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $539.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $310.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 290000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.89, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of +2.49.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 68.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 32,544 shares at the rate of 20.95, making the entire transaction reach 681,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,241. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s EVP, Pharmacy & Health sold 36,000 for 21.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 757,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,140 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.82.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.43 million was better the volume of 3.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.28% that was lower than 13.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.