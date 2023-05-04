Search
Shaun Noe
Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) latest performance of -2.56% is not what was on cards

Company News

As on May 03, 2023, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) started slowly as it slid -2.56% to $6.46. During the day, the stock rose to $6.66 and sunk to $6.44 before settling in for the price of $6.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $5.49-$10.38.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 14.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 270.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $245.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 208 workers. It has generated 2,204,115 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 265,130. The stock had 5.32 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.16, operating margin was +44.11 and Pretax Margin of +12.65.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.37%, in contrast to 44.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 6.65, making the entire transaction reach 133,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,618. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 7.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,618 in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.81. This company achieved a net margin of +12.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 270.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.50, and its Beta score is 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.80.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.12% that was lower than 68.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

