AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.69

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 0.55% at $27.59. During the day, the stock rose to $27.73 and sunk to $27.24 before settling in for the price of $27.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$28.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 32594 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.88, operating margin was +18.75 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.02, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.91.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.58% that was lower than 39.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.