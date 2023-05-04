Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) average volume reaches $5.35M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 0.48% at $18.97. During the day, the stock rose to $19.53 and sunk to $18.915 before settling in for the price of $18.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $15.11-$27.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 3.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $466.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 161 workers. It has generated 25,776,186 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,716,304. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.51, operating margin was +75.23 and Pretax Margin of +42.70.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s CEO and President bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 5.56, making the entire transaction reach 1,112,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,669,013.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +41.57 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.39.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.13% that was lower than 27.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.