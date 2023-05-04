Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) 20 Days SMA touch -0.18%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 03, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.01% to $113.29. During the day, the stock rose to $115.27 and sunk to $111.885 before settling in for the price of $112.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $71.12-$125.62.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $845.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $834.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 33000 employees. It has generated 778,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,727. The stock had 4.51 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.30, operating margin was +29.96 and Pretax Margin of +29.59.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Senior Vice President, CTO sold 29,444 shares at the rate of 124.70, making the entire transaction reach 3,671,667 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,298. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s SVP, CLO sold 6,813 for 117.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 800,119. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,332 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.93) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.18, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.54.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.43 million was better the volume of 6.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.23% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.26% that was lower than 37.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.